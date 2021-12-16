Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials drag

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday for a second straight session, weighed down by losses in financials and industrials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index was down 0.64% at 11,678.65 points.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 1% and 3.7%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was about 8.40 billion rupees ($41.79 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume fell to 234.2 million shares from 302.5 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 336.5 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 772 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 576,966, and deaths rose by 16 to 14,677, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.28% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.