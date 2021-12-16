ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares rise as upbeat Fed outlook boosts global risk mood

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday after an upbeat economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve boosted global risk sentiment, while the healthcare sector jumped more than 3% to snap a four-day slump.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 54.74 points, or 0.23%, at 23,475.50. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.08% to 8,349.65.

** The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the US central bank copes with a surge of inflation.

** The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 3.7%, the financial sector ended 0.08% higher and the property sector rose 0.71%.

** Healthcare shares gained, led by a 11.3% jump in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc on plans to repurchase shares. WuXi shares marked their biggest one-day rise since Oct. 2020, after slumping more than 19% on Wednesday.

** WuXi was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while the biggest loser was Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 4.58%.

** The IT sector trimmed earlier losses to end the day down 0.44%. The Hang Seng Tech index

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.75% at 3,675.02 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.58%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.13%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3665 per US dollar at 08:10 UTC, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.368.

Hong Kong shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares rise as upbeat Fed outlook boosts global risk mood

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Read more stories