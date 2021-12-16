ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro and sterling rise ahead of ECB, BoE policy meetings

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

LONDON: The euro and sterling edged higher on Thursday ahead of Bank of England and European Central Bank monetary policy meetings, a day after the US Federal Reserve unveiled its tightening plans.

Euro and sterling rose as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of England meeting at 1200 GMT and the European Central Bank at 1245 GMT.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar slipped 0.2% to 96.165 as of 0900 GMT, after hitting a three-week high the previous day as the Fed said it will end its pandemic-era bond buying in March and pave the way for an expected three interest rate hikes in 2022.

"So the FED is waiting in the wings and I am curious to see what its European counterpart, the ECB, will say today," said Moritz Paysen, FX trader at Berenberg.

"The market is not expecting much today and any sign that would even hint at monetary tightening would provide significant tailwind for the euro", he said.

Euro zone business growth has slowed more than expected this month as renewed restrictions imposed to curb the Omicron coronavirus variant curtail the recovery in the bloc's dominant services industry, a survey showed.

While no change in rates is expected in the euro zone, market pricing indicates a small rise in interest rates by the UK central bank is unlikely but not impossible.

Market expectations about whether the BoE will raise rates have swung back and forth as inflation surged to a more than 10-year high of 5.1% while the UK recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday.

Sterling rose 0.2% on the day versus the dollar to $1.3295, while the euro was 0.2% higher versus the greenback at $1.13150.

On a busy day for central banks, the Swiss franc was little changed versus the euro at 1.0442 after the Swiss National Bank kept its key interest rate at -0.75% despite rising inflation and the franc near its highest level since July 2015.

The Norwegian crown rose 0.35% versus the dollar to 8.94 after Norges Bank raised its benchmark interest rate as widely expected and said more hikes will likely follow next year despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

ING analysts said they saw "considerable upside room" for the Norwegian crown, "which is also receiving some tailwind from booming natural gas prices," they told clients.

The Swedish crown rose 0.45% versus the US dollar at 9.06 as data showed unemployment in the country fell to 7.5% in November.

The Australian dollar edged 0.2% up versus the greenback at $0.7175 after strong job data.

Euro European Central Bank

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Euro and sterling rise ahead of ECB, BoE policy meetings

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Read more stories