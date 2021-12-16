ANL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.22%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
FNEL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.59%)
GGGL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.48%)
PACE 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
PRL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.31%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.27%)
TELE 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.53%)
TRG 109.80 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (5.88%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.36%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,593 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,893 Decreased By -473.5 (-1.07%)
KSE30 17,320 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.88%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
South Korea stocks end higher as Fed decision calms nerves

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed up 17.02 points, or 0.57%, at 3,006.41
Reuters 16 Dec 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve signalled its inflation target has been met and it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases, lifting risk appetite. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 17.02 points, or 0.57%, at 3,006.41, extending gains to a second day.

** Chip giants led the gains with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 0.26% and 0.40%, respectively, while biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 5.97%.

** The Fed said it would begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year as the economy nears full employment and the US central bank copes with a surge of inflation.

** At home, the Bank of Korea governor said he sees the increasing threat of inflation taking hold in the economy and left the door open for an interest rate hike as early as January in a press conference on the central bank's bi-annual review of inflation.

** The country said it will reinstate stricter social distancing rules after easing them under a 'living with COVID-19' policy, as the number of new infections and serious cases spirals.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners bought net 183.1 billion won ($154.68 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,183.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 109.28.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.149%.

South Korean shares

