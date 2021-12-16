ANL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.7%)
ASL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
FFBL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.8%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.94%)
NETSOL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.23%)
PTC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.96%)
TELE 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.99%)
TRG 105.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.34%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,503 Decreased By -45.3 (-1%)
BR30 18,484 Decreased By -113.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 43,955 Decreased By -412.3 (-0.93%)
KSE30 17,302 Decreased By -171.3 (-0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Hong Kong stocks slip at open

AFP 16 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Thursday morning on the back foot as tech firms took a hit from concerns the United States is planning to impose fresh sanctions on a range of Chinese firms and was looking at adding some to a blacklist.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.57 percent, or 132.83 points, to 23,287.93.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.30 points to 3,648.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.10 percent, or 2.66 points, to 2,546.15.

