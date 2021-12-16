ANL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.7%)
ASL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
FFBL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.8%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.94%)
NETSOL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.23%)
PTC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.96%)
TELE 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.99%)
TRG 105.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.34%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,503 Decreased By -45.3 (-1%)
BR30 18,484 Decreased By -113.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 43,955 Decreased By -412.3 (-0.93%)
KSE30 17,302 Decreased By -171.3 (-0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

Reuters Updated 16 Dec 2021

LAHORE: West Indies' cricket board (CWI) is meeting with its Pakistan counterpart on Thursday to discuss whether to call off the rest of the ongoing tour after five more members of the touring party, including three players, tested positive for COVID-19.

CWI said in a statement just hours before the third Twenty20 International is scheduled to begin in Karachi that the boards were meeting to "determine whether the tour can continue".

West Indies are also scheduled to play three one-day international matches in Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests.

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad ..." the CWI statement read.

"They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results."

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan.

West Indies are also without batsman Devon Thomas, who sustained a finger injury in the first T20 match.

