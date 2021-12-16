ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
Indian shares rise as Fed tapering signal boosts risk appetite

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Thursday after a four-session losing streak, in line with global markets as a move by the US Federal Reserve to end its bond-buying programme in March indicated confidence in economic recovery from pandemic shock.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.78% at 17,355 by 0345 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.86% to 58,287.07.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the Fed said it would end bond-buying stimulus in March to set up three interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation.

"The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the conclusion of the two-day policy meeting.

Indian shares

