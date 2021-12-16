ANL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.7%)
ASL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
FFBL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.8%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.94%)
NETSOL 90.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.77%)
PTC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.87%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.86%)
TRG 105.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.34%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,504 Decreased By -44.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 18,481 Decreased By -117.2 (-0.63%)
KSE100 43,955 Decreased By -411.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 17,301 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Australia dollar edges up after strong jobs data; kiwi shrugs off GDP

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

The Australian dollar edged higher on Thursday after strong jobs data raised the likelihood that the central bank will wind down its pandemic-era bond buying early next year, following in the foot steps of the US Federal Reserve.

The Aussie rose slightly to $0.7180 before steading by midday, with the employment data and a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe coming hours after the Fed said its bond buying program may end by March, followed by three possible rate hikes in 2022.

The New Zealand dollar dipped 0.3% to $0.67735. The New Zealand economy shrank 3.7% in the third quarter, the second-largest decline on record though not as bad as economists had expected in a Reuters poll.

Australian employment blew past forecasts, adding 366,100 jobs in November, helping to push down the jobless rate to 4.6% from 5.2%. The RBA had forecast unemployment would not reach 4.5% until the middle of next year.

The yield on the Australian 3-year bond climbed to its highest in around a week, with market bets increasing that the RBA will begin to wind-down or completely end its A$4 billion ($2.87 billion) a week bond-buying program as early as February.

"The remarkable recovery in Australia's labour market following the recent lockdowns suggests that the Reserve Bank of Australia will end its asset purchases altogether in February," Marcel Thieliant, a senior Australia and New Zealand Economist for Capital Economics, said in a note.

Earlier, Lowe said the RBA was open to tapering its quantitative easing starting in February. He cautioned, however, that this would be dependent on data, and said rate hikes are unlikely in 2022.

The New Zealand economy is expected to bounce back in the fourth quarter after the third was largely dominated by lockdowns in the country's largest city. The kiwi was largely unmoved by the GDP figure.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has already hiked interest rates twice in recent months over concerns of an overheated economy.

The Bank of England and European Central Bank also meet this week.

Australian Dollar

Comments

