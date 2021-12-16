ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.51%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.48%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.73%)
TELE 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.4%)
TRG 105.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.03%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.63%)
WTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,518 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.43%)
KSE100 43,976 Decreased By -390.5 (-0.88%)
KSE30 17,312 Decreased By -161.2 (-0.92%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two children dead after wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: Two children have died and several students were critically injured after falling from a height of 10 m (33 feet) when strong winds lifted a jumping castle into the air at a primary school in Australia's Tasmania state, police said on Thursday.

Emergency services, including several helicopters, responded to the incident at around 10 a.m. on Thursday (2300 GMT on Wednesday) at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, the island state's third-most populous town, authorities said.

No further details could be released due to privacy reasons, police said.

Australian media said the school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as "shattering and heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart," Morrison told reporters.

Emergency services Australian media Two children Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport island state

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Two children dead after wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Read more stories