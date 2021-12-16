ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.53%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.91%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.99%)
TELE 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.06%)
TRG 105.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.93%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.83%)
WTL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Decreased By -37 (-0.81%)
BR30 18,499 Decreased By -98.8 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,005 Decreased By -361.7 (-0.82%)
KSE30 17,325 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Gold rises on softer dollar; investors focus on ECB, BOE meetings

  • Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,780.63 per ounce by 0135 GMT
Reuters 16 Dec 2021

Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors shifted their focus away from the US Federal Reserve to other key central bank meetings.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,780.63 per ounce by 0135 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,780.20.

  • The dollar index moved lower from a three-week high hit in the previous session.

Spot gold may fall to $1,758; bounce complete

  • The Fed said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and paved the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

  • The European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BOE), as well as the Swiss National Bank and Norges Bank, will hold policy meetings later on Thursday.

  • ECB officials are set to call time on the central bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme but investors will look to see how the six-year old Asset Purchase Programme may pick up the slack, though rate rises are a way away.

  • Wall Street reversed earlier losses and climbed into positive territory after the Fed meeting.

  • Spot silver was flat at $22.05 an ounce.

  • Platinum shed 0.1% to $918.01 and palladium gained 1% to $1,613.61.

