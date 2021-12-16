ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.53%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.91%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.99%)
TELE 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.06%)
TRG 105.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.93%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.83%)
WTL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,506 Decreased By -92.1 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,010 Decreased By -357 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,327 Decreased By -146.2 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Japan PM Kishida says he has no plan to visit Beijing Olympics

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he has no plan to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing at the moment, taking what appeared to be a softer tone than Western allies who have declared a diplomatic boycott.

The issue of whether Japan will send senior officials to the Games in February is in focus after the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain all said their officials will not attend in order to send China a message over its human rights record.

China has called the boycotts "political posturing" and a smear campaign.

Kishida made the comment in parliament.

Japan, a close ally of the United States, is concerned about what it perceives as growing threats from China. But it is also economically reliant on its neighbour, both as a manufacturing hub and as a customer for its automobiles and other products.

Senior Japanese government officials will likely skip the Games, the Yomiuri newspaper has previously reported, although government officials have so far said that nothing had been decided.

