ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.51%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.48%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.96%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 105.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.03%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.83%)
WTL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,512 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.8%)
BR30 18,515 Decreased By -82.8 (-0.44%)
KSE100 44,002 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.82%)
KSE30 17,323 Decreased By -150.1 (-0.86%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares gain as Fed decision boosts risk appetite

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese share advanced on Thursday, led by heavyweight technology stocks and shippers, as the US Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March lifted investors' risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.3% to 28,827.0 by 0201 GMT, while the broader Topix rose about 1% to 2,003.83.

"Investors got a relief after they confirmed that the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to raise rates and turned their risk appetite on," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Japanese shares weighed down by tech stocks but set for weekly gain

"But whether this momentum will last until next week or after is a different question."

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight after the US central bank said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year.

Heavyweight technology stocks tracked a 3.7% jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index. Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 2.2% and 3.98%, respectively. Robot maker Fanuc gained 1.84%.

Canon jumped 4.91% after office equipment maker raised its annual dividend forecast.

Shipping stocks, up 3.9%, became the top gainer among the bourse's 33 industry sub-indexes after Nomura Securities analyst raised target prices for the main three shippers.

Nippon Yusen gained 4.35%, Mitsui OSK Lines rose 3.48% and Kawasaki Kisen advanced 3.92%.

Shinsei Bank lost 7.06% to snap a sharp gain in the previous session. The stock has been volatile after the online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings completed a tender offer last week for the bank to gain a 47.77% stake.

Japanese shares Nikkei

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares gain as Fed decision boosts risk appetite

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Read more stories