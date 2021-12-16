ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
Dec 16, 2021
Spot gold may rise into $1,797-$1,805 range

  • The bounce around a support at $1,757 looks exceptionally strong
Reuters 16 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,797-$1,805 per ounce, driven by a wave c.

The bounce around a support at $1,757 looks exceptionally strong. It could be riding on a wave c, which is the third wave of an irregular flat.

This wave could be 1.618 times longer than the wave a, to arrive at $1,805. Strategically, this target will be confirmed when the metal breaks above a resistance at $1,785.

Support is at $1,773, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,753-$1,765 range. On the daily chart, the metal found a strong support at $1,758. It is expected to rise into $1,803-$1,831 range.

Spot gold may fall to $1,747

The downtrend is likely to resume upon the completion of the bounce, as the lower trendline of a wedge points to a target around $1,700.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

