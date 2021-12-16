ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

PSX: Where are the bulls?

BR Research 16 Dec 2021

Barring an exceptional spell in the last 12 trading sessions of 2021, the benchmark KSE-100 index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange is all set to end the year, where it started. The strategy reports at the beginning of every calendar year would tell otherwise, but the sell-side bullish bias is well known. Expect another round of strategy reports come 2022, selling the dream of a double-digit return, as the valuations are mouth-watering. Not that they are ever not mouth-watering.

Every single time the KSE-100 index tried to break free, there were months of bearish spells offsetting all the increase, bringing it back to square one. Will 2022 be any different? If one goes by crude numbers, there is every reason for the stock market to wake up from the slumbers. The earnings multiples are the juiciest in a long time, even if there are no takers amongst foreign investors. The big ticket listed companies have raked in quarter after quarter of all-time high earnings. Covid fears are by and large priced in. Regional situation did not pan out as bad as was earlier feared. Local political scene keeps throwing a surprise here or there, without necessarily having the ammunition to topple the system.

All these variables merely become a sidenote, when it comes to the PSX, as the index movement follows one variable that is the 10-year PIB yield, more religiously than any other. Save for the peak Covid days, the trend has stood the test of times, behaving predictably every single time, since time immemorial. The central bank’s monetary policy decisions reversing the accommodative policy stance, is what best explains the bear trend at the PSX.

Just a day after 100 basis points increase in policy rate, the stock market reacted positively. Could this be the beginning of a trend or just a relief rally, is best left to time. There is a perception that the market had overreacted in getting the yield too steep and the signaling by the MPC should cool down the yields. But with the inflation expectations revised upwards, the end goal of “mildly positive” real interest rates may still warrant a rate hike here or there, albeit, not as significant.

stock market Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE100 index double digit return

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PSX: Where are the bulls?

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories