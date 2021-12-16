COAS, Nawaz speak to Elahi, inquire about Shujaat’s health

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and others have telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervazi Elahi and inquire after the health of ailing party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to a statement of the PML-Q, those who had telephonic contact with Elahi, included, PML-N Qauid Nawaz Sharif, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

During his conversation, it stated that Nawaz Sharif inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and also desired to hold a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat whenever he visits London, besides expressing best wishes for him.

“Pervaiz Elhai and on behalf of Chaudhry Shaujaat Hussain, congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the wedding of Junaid Sadfar, his grandson,” according to the statement, which also stated that Nawaz Sharif thanked Elahi and Shujaat in return.

In his telephonic contact, the statement added that Army Chief General Bajwa prayed for the early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

