KP launches Ababeel Squad to prevent street crimes

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised a special patrolling squad of police titled as Ababeel Squad with the aim to further improve overall law & order and effectively prevent street crimes in the provincial capital through effective and smart policing.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan formally launched the Ababeel Squad in a function held here in Police Line on Wednesday. Initially, the squad will consist of 800 specially trained police personnel and 200 customized motorbikes for round the clock patrolling throughout the city.

The distinctly uniformed Ababeel Squad will be equipped with modern communication devices, body cameras, drone cameras and other technological gadgets for smart surveillance.

The squad will be connected to a central control room through wireless communication system.

