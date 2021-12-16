WASA launches Rs9.2bn ‘installation of smart water metering’ project

LAHORE: On public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore has launched a Rs 9.2 billion ‘installation of smart water metering’ project in the provincial capital.

“The installation of new meters will start from February next year and we intend to install 711,265 smart water meters in two years, of which around 50,000 (7 percent) has been allocated for commercial users,” said WASA Lahore Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz disclosed this while addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday; he was flanked by Punjab Public-Private-Partnership Authority CEO Amjad Ali Awan. He further disclosed that the water connection holders will be charged for the new meters, which is payable on a monthly installment of Rs 170 per month for 10 years. “The new meters will significantly reduce the water bills of all households and hence they will not feel the financial burden of monthly installments,” he added.

According to him, a Chinese consortium comprising Wenling Younio Water Meter Company Limited, Jiangsu Xinlang Environmental Company (Private) Limited and China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu No.3 Electric Power Construction Company Limited will install the smart meters on Built-Operate-Transfer Basis (BOT) basis. After 10 years, the ownership of the meters will be transferred to WASA Lahore.

“In the span of 10 years, the Chinese companies will be responsible for its installation, operation and maintenance of the smart meters,” said the Wasa Lahore MD.

Highlighting the benefits of the smart meters, he said that it will save electricity cost, besides improving the quantity and quality of water. “Moreover, the meter will compel the users to sensibly use the water, which will help in conserving the precious natural resource. In a nutshell, it will slow down the depletion of our groundwater reservoirs and with a passage of time revitalize them,” he added.

He also told the media that under this project, for the first time in Pakistan a water meter factory will be set up here; “the PPP mode will work wonders for us as it will attract investment in the country, besides generating new jobs”.

Punjab PPP Authority CEO Amjad Ali Awan told the media that this is the first project of its kind is being launched in Pakistan on a PPP mode, which will be replicated in other cities of Punjab. “With limited funds, the government has an option of launching public-interest projects with the private sector partnership. “The flagship project will be awarded to private party, consortium of Chinese group who will be responsible for its procurement, installation and operation and maintenance throughout the concession period,” he said.

He also said that despite rupee dollar parity, the pace of work continued to make this project successful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021