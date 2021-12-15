ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canada inflation holds steady at 18-year high in November

AFP Updated 15 Dec 2021

OTTAWA: Canadians paid 4.7 percent more for goods and services in November than a year earlier, the government statistical agency said Wednesday, with inflation matching the previous month's 18-year high.

Inflation was about what had been expected, topping for an eighth month in a row the Bank of Canada's target range of 1 to 3 percent.

"Despite the inflation rate remaining elevated, the latest numbers will come as a bit of a relief, particularly given the concerning acceleration seen south of the border," CIBC Economics analyst Royce Mendes said.

World food prices climb in November, stay at 10-year peak: FAO

Desjardins' Benoit Durocher forecast inflation would "remain high in the first months of 2022."

According to Statistics Canada, higher prices for gasoline (+43.6 percent), furniture (+8.7 percent) and food (+4.4 percent) were the main drivers of growth in the consumer price index.

Passenger vehicles and housing also cost more, while mortgage interest, cell phone plans, travel tours and car insurance cost less.

Canada inflation

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Canada inflation holds steady at 18-year high in November

Disengaging with Afghanistan will prove disadvantageous for world: PM Imran

Govt approves SME policy with incentives to boost growth

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles over 1,100 points higher

IMF warns of interest rate risks as global debt hits $226 trillion

Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Turkey, UAE say they want deeper cooperation, trade after Dubai talks

Read more stories