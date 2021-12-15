ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Sri Lankan shares snap 4-session winning streak as financials drag

Reuters Updated 15 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, snapping a four-session winning run, dragged down by financials stocks, while data after market closed showed the country's economy contracted due to the pandemic.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.36% lower at 11,754.46, after hitting an all-time high of 11,871.72 earlier in the day.

Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 2.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Industrials help Sri Lankan shares to end at record high

Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections that peaked in August hitting industries and services, the government data office said on Wednesday.

The equity market's turnover was 7.44 billion rupees ($42.03 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume fell to 302.5 million shares from 533.7 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 127.2 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 762 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 576,194, and deaths rose by 20 to 14,661, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.26% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

