ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles nearly 1,100 points higher

  • Market participants hail sense of calm after interest-rate announcement
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Dec 2021

Pakistan stocks rejuvenated after the monetary policy announcement, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling nearly 1,100 points or 2.6% higher on Wednesday as investors hailed the sense of direction.

The State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 9.75% after close of market on Tuesday, its third successive hike since September. However, many experts said the rate-hike was in line with expectations, and would give clarity to investors going forward.

Additionally, value-hunting further propelled the KSE-100 Index past the 44,000-point level.

The KSE-100 was hovering around 44,250 level after an over 1,100-point gain with around two hours left in the session. Stocks across the board gained with cement, steel, construction and auto shares leading the charge.

At close, the KSE-100 was up over 1,100 points to end near the 44,350 level.

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

Talking to Business Recorder on Tuesday after the MPC announcement, several analysts and market experts had said the rate-hike would now give clarity to investors.

Read the detailed story here: Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

stocks PSX KSE100 KSE100 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles nearly 1,100 points higher

PM to chair meeting on Afghanistan today

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Govt decides to deregulate gas sector

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

ADB forecasts higher inflation

Read more stories