Healthcare, consumption stocks drag China stocks lower

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Wednesday, as healthcare firms slumped on concerns that the United States would place some biotech firms on investment and export blacklists, while resurgent COVID-19 cases also weighed on the consumer sector.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9% to close at 5,005.90, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,647.63.

** China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw material prices, but retail sales slowed as new COVID-19 outbreaks hit the world's second-largest economy.

** China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through medium-term loans, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 20th straight month.

** Consumer staples lost 1.5% amid resurgent COVID-19 cases and China's zero-tolerance policy that hurt domestic consumption. The latest outbreak has disrupted activities in parts of China's biggest manufacturing hubs.

** Healthcare companies slumped 3.2%, with biotech firm BeiGene Ltd plunging 16.4% in its Shanghai debut.

** The US commerce department is expected to place more than two dozen Chinese companies on the entity list on Thursday, including some involved in biotechnology, according to the Financial Times.

** "The entity list, and Beigene dropping below its offering price, weighed on sentiment on the healthcare sector," said Ade Chen, general manager at Fund Investment in Guangzhou.

** Semiconductors and non-ferrous metal industry retreated 1.4% and 2%, respectively.

** The construction engineering subindex surged 1.8%, after Xinhua reported China will promote southwestern Chengdu-Chongqing "twin city" region with total investment of about 2 trillion yuan ($314.2 billion) next year.

** Real estate developers rebounded 0.8%, after falling on Tuesday, as property developer Shimao Group's woes rekindled worries over China's property sector.

** Coal miners gained 1.7% after China's coal output hit a record high in November.

