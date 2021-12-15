ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.47%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.5%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.35%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.34%)
FNEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.25%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.91%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.75%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.55%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.2%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.92%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (14.44%)
BR100 4,543 Increased By 136.8 (3.11%)
BR30 18,586 Increased By 1142.7 (6.55%)
KSE100 44,264 Increased By 1016.9 (2.35%)
KSE30 17,438 Increased By 392.8 (2.3%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips over 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell for a third day straight on Wednesday on growing expectations that supply growth will outpace demand growth next year, even though the Omicron coronavirus variant is not seen curbing mobility as sharply as earlier COVID-19 variants.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.05, or 1.5%, to $69.68 a barrel by 0734 GMT, after losing 56 cents in the previous session.

Brent crude futures fell 91 cents, or 1.2%, to $72.79 a barrel, after losing 69 cents on Tuesday.

Brent's prompt monthly spread was unchanged at 7 cents after flipping into contango briefly on Tuesday.

Oil prices fall on demand concerns over Omicron spread

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday said a surge in COVID-19 cases with the emergence of the Omicron variant will dent global demand for oil at the same time that crude output is set to increase, especially in the United States, with supply set to exceed demand through at least the end of next year.

In contrast, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022.

"The IEA's bearish view on the market was in stark contrast to OPEC's more positive view when it released its monthly outlook earlier this week. The divide suggests volatility is likely to remain high in the short term," ANZ commodity analysts said in a note.

Energy consultancy FGE said it has a more optimistic outlook than the IEA as the consultancy expects a smaller surplus of 400,000 barrels per day, based on a comparatively lower demand risk from Omicron, against IEA's forecast of 1.7 million bpd in the first quarter.

Also weighing on the market is a firming US dollar, which makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for other countries. Markets are awaiting the outcome of a key US Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday for signs of when the central bank may raise interest rates.

In another bearish indicator, industry data showed that US crude inventories last week did not decline as much as expected.

American Petroleum Institute data showed US crude stocks fell by 815,000 barrels in the week ended Dec. 10, according to market sources, compared with a 2.1 million barrel drop that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

However, distillate stocks fell by 1 million barrels, compared with analysts' forecasts for an increase of 700,000 barrels, and gasoline stocks rose by 426,000 barrels, which was a smaller build than expected.

Weekly data from the US Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

Oil prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips over 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories