Dec 15, 2021
UAE's Fujairah November marine fuel sales slip 6% to 2-month low

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Sales volumes of marine fuel in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Fujairah marine refuelling and oil storage hub fell 6% in November, official data showed, retreating from a record high hit in the previous month amid higher oil prices.

Fujairah's November bunker sales volumes totalled 733,000 cubic meters, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), equivalent to about 701,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed.

Firm demand in rival Asian ports and elevated oil prices in November contributed to the lower Fujairah bunkering volumes in November, UAE-based trade sources said. Still, the November volumes were firmly above the 2021 monthly average of 680,000 cubic meters.

In October, bunkering volumes at the Middle East hub jumped 22% to the highest since records began in January at 776,000 cubic meters.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales in November were down 6% from the previous month to 600,000 cubic meters, Reuters calculations showed.

The share of low-sulphur sales to overall bunker volumes dipped to 82% in November, down by one percentage point from October, Reuters calculations showed.

Sales of the mainstream 380-cst very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) were down by 6% to a two-month low of 567,000 cubic meters in November, while those of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) slipped to a two-month low of 133,000 cubic meters, down by 2% from the previous month.

By contrast, marine gasoil sales volumes more than doubled in November to a record high of just over 4,600 cubic meters, up from nearly 2,000 cubic meters in the previous month.

So far this year, Fujairah bunker sales have totalled 7.48 million cubic meters, or about 7.16 million tonnes, Reuters calculations showed.

In Singapore, the world's top bunkering hub, marine fuel sales slipped 1% to a two-month low of 4.22 million tonnes in November as average bunker loadings declined.

