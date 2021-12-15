ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.47%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.5%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.35%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.34%)
FNEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.25%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.63%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.46%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.55%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.2%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.92%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (15%)
BR100 4,543 Increased By 136.9 (3.11%)
BR30 18,581 Increased By 1138.3 (6.53%)
KSE100 44,302 Increased By 1055.4 (2.44%)
KSE30 17,458 Increased By 413.3 (2.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021
Markets

Tokyo stocks end higher with eyes on Fed decision

AFP 15 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains of US futures with investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.10 percent, or 27.08 points, to end at 28,459.72, while the broader Topix index rose 0.52 percent, or 10.29 points, to 1,984.10.

"Traders' sentiment recovered thanks to steady gains of US futures and gains of Toyota shares," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said.

But they stayed cautious ahead of the key Fed decision, he added.

Investors are girding for more details on just how fast the US central bank will scale back its stimulus and the timing of the first interest rate hikes.

The dollar fetched 113.71 yen in Asian trade, almost unchanged from 113.74 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota jumped 3.59 percent to 2,118.5 yen after it hiked its electric vehicle sales goal by 75 percent on Tuesday as part of efforts to drive down carbon emissions.

Nissan advanced 0.46 percent to 537.6 yen while Honda climbed 0.43 percent to 3,198 yen.

Eisai gained 2.78 percent to 6,943 yen following a report that Japanese health authorities will discuss next week the approval of Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm developed by the drug maker and US firm Biogen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.32 percent to 66,960 yen while SoftBank Group gained 1.77 percent to 5,620 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Comments

1000 characters

