Tokyo stocks trade higher with eyes on Fed decision

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks traded higher on Wednesday, partly supported by bargain-hunting as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 71.34 points, at 28,503.98 in morning trade, having dipped slightly after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was up 0.65 percent, or 12.86 points, at 1,986.67.

"Some bargain-hunting purchases are supporting" the market in cautious trade ahead of the key Fed decision, senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said.

Worries are also lingering over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, he added.

Investors are girding for more details on just how fast the US central bank will scale back its stimulus, and the timing of when the first interest rate hikes will come.

They are also closely watching a set of Chinese economic indicators including factory output due during Tokyo trade hours, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 113.71 yen in early trade, against 113.74 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares, Toyota climbed 3.45 percent to 2,115.5 yen. The car giant hiked its electric vehicle sales goal by 75 percent on Tuesday as part of efforts to drive down carbon emissions.

Eisai was up 3.27 percent at 6,976 yen following a report that Japanese health authorities will discuss the approval of the pharmaceutical's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm on December 22.

Some electronics shares traded higher, with Sony Group up 0.95 percent at 13,880 yen, Panasonic up 1.57 percent at 1,225.5 yen and Sharp up 0.63 percent at 1,278 yen.