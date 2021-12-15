ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
Sports

Ex-cricketer Michael Slater charged with restraining order breach

AFP 15 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: Former Australia Test cricketer Michael Slater was charged on Wednesday with breaching a restraining order, two months after his arrest over allegations of domestic violence.

New South Wales state police said that Slater was arrested for a second time on Wednesday morning after reports he allegedly breached the restraining order, known as an Apprehended Violence Order or AVO.

He was taken to a Sydney police station, where he was refused bail and was due to appear in court later the same day.

The 51-year-old has been charged with contravening the restrictions set down in an AVO, using a carriage service "to menace/harass/offend" and breaching bail, police said.

It follows similar carriage service charges -- which can relate to harassment via phone or social media and stalking -- first laid after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12.

Opening batsman Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement.

Former Australia Test cricketer Michael Slater

