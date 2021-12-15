ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.55%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.06%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.12%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.47%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.24%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.91%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (10.95%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.39%)
PRL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.75%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.73%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
SNGP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.77%)
TELE 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (12.78%)
BR100 4,537 Increased By 131.3 (2.98%)
BR30 18,553 Increased By 1110.2 (6.36%)
KSE100 44,229 Increased By 981.8 (2.27%)
KSE30 17,421 Increased By 375.8 (2.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
China finance minister urges deeper property tax reforms

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese finance minister Liu Kun has called for deeper reforms to the country's property tax regime in a bid to strengthen demand-side management and stabilise the real estate market, the state-run Securities Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

China's property market has been a key driver of the country's economic growth, but it has been hit this year by tighter regulations and a liquidity crisis that has put giant debt-ridden developers in jeopardy.

A new nationwide property tax has been proposed as part of efforts to curb speculative purchases. China's cabinet, the State Council, is currently deciding which regions will be the first to introduce pilot reforms.

Liu, speaking at a parliamentary standing committee meeting, said more work on pilot regional tax reforms was still required before new national legislation was rolled out, the Securities Times reported.

The specific pilot policies and locations would be decided in due course and the trial reform period is set to last five years, he was quoted as saying.

Liu also said prudence would continue to prevail, with efforts to minimise the negative impact of reforms on poorer rural regions.

