ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.55%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.06%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.12%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.47%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.24%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.91%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (10.95%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.39%)
PRL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.75%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.73%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
SNGP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.77%)
TELE 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (12.78%)
BR100 4,537 Increased By 131.3 (2.98%)
BR30 18,553 Increased By 1110.2 (6.36%)
KSE100 44,229 Increased By 981.8 (2.27%)
KSE30 17,421 Increased By 375.8 (2.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Indian shares, rupee fall ahead of Fed decision; Paytm plunges

Reuters Updated 15 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell for a fourth session on Wednesday as investors looked to the US Federal Reserve for signs on the pace of tapering, while recent debutant Paytm slid after a lock-in period for institutional investors expired.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 17,250.4 by 0449 GMT, with IT stocks leading the fall. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.43% to 57,864.5.

The blue-chip indexes have declined more than 7% from record highs hit in October, but are still outperforming Asian peers with gains of more than 21% so far this year.

Investors were looking for clues on when the Fed will stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, while a rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant also weighed on sentiment.

"There is a palpable fear about a 'Powell Pivot' and Fed's pace of unwinding the taper," said independent market analyst Ajay Bodke. Commentary about US rate increases would be key as they could potentially lead to fund outflows from countries with a twin deficit like India, he added.

The Indian rupee slipped as much as 0.3% to 76.11 against the dollar, its weakest level since June 2020.

A lack of concern among the public about the rapid spread of Omicron also raises the risk of overwhelming the healthcare system again, Bodke said.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index dropped up to 1.5%, with Tata Consultancy Services falling as much as 1.8% to a one-week low. Heavyweight shadow lenders Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv slipped 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

One97 Communications, parent of digital payments firm Paytm, dropped 13% to its lowest since Nov. 22, following a dismal market debut on Nov. 18.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet rose as much as 3.4% after the budget airline said it entered a settlement agreement with a Canadian aircraft manufacturer.

Indian shares

