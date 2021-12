ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, extended interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till January 11 in the US properties case. Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Zardari.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zardari allegedly own an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021