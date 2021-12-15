ANL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.45%)
ASC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
FCCL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.45%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.93%)
GGGL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.11%)
GGL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.12%)
NETSOL 90.11 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (5.33%)
PACE 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
PAEL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.29%)
PRL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.42%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.2%)
TRG 100.99 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (4.69%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.8%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,460 Increased By 54.7 (1.24%)
BR30 18,002 Increased By 559 (3.2%)
KSE100 43,680 Increased By 433.2 (1%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 158.6 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Has she changed her make-up artist?

“The Khan says that the elite don’t care about the poor.” “Isn’t that at odds with what he said...
Anjum Ibrahim 15 Dec 2021

“The Khan says that the elite don’t care about the poor.”

“Isn’t that at odds with what he said earlier?”

“Hey, a U-turn is the mark of a leader, a true leader, not…not a false leader.”

“I can understand the concept of a flawed leader but not a false leader.”

“The heirs to political parties are all false leaders…hey did you hear Maryam Nawaz is no longer in the running for the prime minister.”

“Is it my imagination or does she not look as good in the photographs of her son’s wedding as she did when she was addressing PML-N supporters?”

“Ha, ha, see she has a daughter in law now and her expressions are not those of a leader but of a mother in law.”

“That doesn’t mean she shouldn’t look good.”

“Hey a sour expression on a good looking person will make him or her look ugly. Besides in the wedding photographs she was surrounded by well made up women much younger than her, and when she delivered speeches she had Muhammad Zubair, Talal Chaudhry, Shahid…”

“I agree, it’s all relative but I think she changed her make-up artist and put on a few pounds since her last speech.”

“Don’t get personal and anyway if she becomes eligible to stand for elections she will and get elected too I reckon.”

“That’s true, but going back to The Khan’s statement that the elite don’t care about the poor, this is at odds with what he used to say before, you know when he praised Pakistanis for being the most charitable in the world.”

“Right, according to a former Khanzadeh, Tareen used to provide lakhs for the running of The Khan household…”

“I don’t believe that, an unmarried Khan never spent too much on food or clothes, or on sacrificial goats, maybe on fancy transport vehicles, besides going back to what The Khan said about the elite and the poor maybe he was implying that the charitable were not the elite but the middle classes and as the middle classes can no longer afford to be charitable because of high inflation for the past three years…”

“So who paid for the Shaukat Khanum hospitals? I mean granted they are very well run…”

“The devil my friend is in the details and as we are citizens of the Islamic Republic so don’t go there.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PMLN Political Parties

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Has she changed her make-up artist?

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories