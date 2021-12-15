PARTLY FACETIOUS: Has she changed her make-up artist?

“The Khan says that the elite don’t care about the poor.”

“Isn’t that at odds with what he said earlier?”

“Hey, a U-turn is the mark of a leader, a true leader, not…not a false leader.”

“I can understand the concept of a flawed leader but not a false leader.”

“The heirs to political parties are all false leaders…hey did you hear Maryam Nawaz is no longer in the running for the prime minister.”

“Is it my imagination or does she not look as good in the photographs of her son’s wedding as she did when she was addressing PML-N supporters?”

“Ha, ha, see she has a daughter in law now and her expressions are not those of a leader but of a mother in law.”

“That doesn’t mean she shouldn’t look good.”

“Hey a sour expression on a good looking person will make him or her look ugly. Besides in the wedding photographs she was surrounded by well made up women much younger than her, and when she delivered speeches she had Muhammad Zubair, Talal Chaudhry, Shahid…”

“I agree, it’s all relative but I think she changed her make-up artist and put on a few pounds since her last speech.”

“Don’t get personal and anyway if she becomes eligible to stand for elections she will and get elected too I reckon.”

“That’s true, but going back to The Khan’s statement that the elite don’t care about the poor, this is at odds with what he used to say before, you know when he praised Pakistanis for being the most charitable in the world.”

“Right, according to a former Khanzadeh, Tareen used to provide lakhs for the running of The Khan household…”

“I don’t believe that, an unmarried Khan never spent too much on food or clothes, or on sacrificial goats, maybe on fancy transport vehicles, besides going back to what The Khan said about the elite and the poor maybe he was implying that the charitable were not the elite but the middle classes and as the middle classes can no longer afford to be charitable because of high inflation for the past three years…”

“So who paid for the Shaukat Khanum hospitals? I mean granted they are very well run…”

“The devil my friend is in the details and as we are citizens of the Islamic Republic so don’t go there.”

