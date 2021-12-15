LCWU 16th Convocation: Alvi for providing equal opportunities to women

LAHORE: Terming education’s vital role for the development of nations, President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that it is responsibility of the society to provide equal opportunities to women to make progress in their lives.

While speaking as chief guest at the 16th Convocation of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Tuesday, Dr Arif Alvi emphasized the need of more educational opportunities to the women folk as the country’s progress and development is linked with the education. “The country needed educated youth that could contribute to build a progressive and healthier society and it was only possible through education for all,” he said.

“IT remained a big industry as there was a tough competition in it and we required to prepare more graduates in it to compete at local and international markets.” He said great leaders of the nation including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan also stressed the need of education to move forward particularly education of women was termed necessary.

The president also said it was very unfortunate that the moral values were getting weaker in developed nations, as they were running towards materialism. “We are proud that cultural values in our country are contributing in building a positive society and it is an asset for the people,” he added.

He asked the education authorities, commissions to work for enhancing capacity for imparting education to maximum youth who wish to get education.

He said that students should utilize modern technology to get professional education and training.

Referring to the British laws, he stated that until year 1904, women in the Britain were considered a property of her husband or father as she had no identity or rights at that time. Whereas, he added religion Islam had narrated women rights centuries ago, he added. He said the PTI government had made very important legislation recently regarding inheritance, which would ensure provision of due rights to women.

The president also highlighted dual role of the developed countries, which always advocated human rights but did not take any notice of HR violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

Dr Arif Alvi also asked the passing out students to remain committed to their purpose of getting education which included growing up a family and playing role in progress of the society. He felicitated the passing out graduates and said the students should pay back the country with their positive and constructive contribution. Earlier, Dr. Arif Alvi gave away medals and certificates among the position holder graduates of the university.

Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi during his visit to Picture Wall and Royal Kitchen of Lahore Fort stressed the need to preserve the archaeological sites for the promotion of tourism in country. He admired the complex and intricate works of the Mughal era and appreciated the detailed conservation efforts of the authorities concerned in preserving the important part of Muslim history.

On the other hand, President Dr. Arif Alvi held a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed the overall situation in the province of Punjab and other issues of national importance.

During the meeting held at the Governor House here, both expressed satisfaction at the ongoing development projects in Punjab. The Governor also apprised the president about his visit to UK and Turkey during which discussions were held on Pakistan’s initiative for peace in Afghanistan, Pak-UK relations and other issues and steps being taken by Pakistan to bring peace and eradicate terrorism.

Talking to different delegations, the Governor said that all political and religious parties should give priority to national interests over political ones. The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the development, stability, peace and prosperity of the people, he said.

