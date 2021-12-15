First virtual Pakistan Congress of Zoology 2021 begins

HYDERABAD: The first virtual Pakistan Congress of Zoology 2021 and 40th three-day Pakistan Zoological Congress (International) has started under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, shields and gold medals were also awarded to outstanding scientists, experts and scholars who have excelled in different sectors of science.

The 40th three-day World Zoological Congress and the first virtual zoological congress, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in the collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Zoological Society of Pakistan (ZSP) and inauguration ceremony was held at Dr A M Sheikh Auditorium Hall. Dr. A.R Shakoori, President of Zoological Society of Pakistan, said that scholars should publish their research articles in journals and ensure research environment instead of adding more names in the dissertation.

Earlier, General Secretary Zoological Society of Pakistan, Abdul Aziz Khan gave a briefing on the performance and plans of the society, while Prof Dr Abdullah G. Arijo and Maria Izhar also addressed the event.

