Pakistan

IIOJK: Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the unabated extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search-operations by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In response to media queries on reported killing of two more innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in occupied Srinagar, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that resulting from an unrelenting killing spree and egregious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the IIOJK, 19 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces in the last one month alone.

He said that two Kashmiris were martyred on 13 December in a fake encounter in occupied Srinagar, IIOJK, by the Indian occupation forces. He added that the gross and systematic human rights violations by the “Hindutva inspired” BJP-RSS government in India warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call for the international community including the UN to take immediate cognisance of the worsening human rights situation in the IIOJK, listen to the voices of the oppressed Kashmiris, and help them in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

