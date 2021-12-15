ANL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.81%)
ASC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.64%)
ASL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.36%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.5%)
FCCL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.36%)
FFBL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.29%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
FNEL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.85%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.93%)
GGL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.24%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.45%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.85%)
NETSOL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.2%)
PACE 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.03%)
PAEL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.55%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.26%)
PRL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.83%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.2%)
TRG 101.35 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.06%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.85%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.11%)
BR100 4,482 Increased By 76.1 (1.73%)
BR30 18,070 Increased By 627.3 (3.6%)
KSE100 43,800 Increased By 553.2 (1.28%)
KSE30 17,267 Increased By 222.3 (1.3%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Tokyo shares fall

AFP 15 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday, extending falls on Wall Street ahead of a US Federal Reserve decision and with markets weighing worries over the latest coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.73 percent, or 207.85 points, to 28,432.64, while the broader Topix index lost 0.22 percent or 4.32 points at 1,973.81.

“Investors were in a wait-and-see mode” ahead of the US central bank decision due on Wednesday, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Fed is widely expected to lay out an accelerated timetable for scaling back stimulus in the face of the highest consumer price inflation in decades.

That would open the door to an interest rate increase by mid-2022 or earlier.

Falls in US stocks also weighed on the Tokyo market, analysts said, after Britain bolstered its response to Omicron as it announced the first fatality from the variant. The dollar fetched 113.56 yen in Asian trade, compared to 113.58 yen in New York on Monday.

Toyota jumped 2.14 percent to 2,045 yen ahead of a presentation on its electric vehicle strategy on Tuesday.

