ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.15%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.29%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.5%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.85%)
FFBL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.12%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.93%)
GGL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.02%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.45%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.85%)
NETSOL 89.99 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (5.19%)
PACE 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
PAEL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.26%)
PRL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.17%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.2%)
TRG 101.35 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.06%)
UNITY 23.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.72%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.56%)
BR100 4,481 Increased By 75.6 (1.72%)
BR30 18,078 Increased By 635.4 (3.64%)
KSE100 43,768 Increased By 521.6 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,245 Increased By 200.6 (1.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Indian shares fall

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by auto and financial stocks, amid growing fears of surging inflation in the country and ahead of a series of major central bank meetings this week, including the US Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.25% lower at 17,324.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.29% to 58,117.09.

The rupee hit 75.94 per dollar, its lowest since June 2020, pressured by continued outflows and monetary policy divergence between the Indian central bank and the US Federal Reserve, analysts said.

The Fed is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, while the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also meeting this week.

Meanwhile, India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers’ prices, accelerated to a record high in November, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure. The Nifty auto index, which dropped 0.7%, and the finance index, which fell 0.6%, were the top drags.

