Indian shares fall

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by auto and financial stocks, amid growing fears of surging inflation in the country and ahead of a series of major central bank meetings this week, including the US Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.25% lower at 17,324.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.29% to 58,117.09.

The rupee hit 75.94 per dollar, its lowest since June 2020, pressured by continued outflows and monetary policy divergence between the Indian central bank and the US Federal Reserve, analysts said.

The Fed is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, while the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also meeting this week.

Meanwhile, India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers’ prices, accelerated to a record high in November, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure. The Nifty auto index, which dropped 0.7%, and the finance index, which fell 0.6%, were the top drags.