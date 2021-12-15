ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.79%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#              08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd.#      09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd#             09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                  16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd.      10-12-2021   16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd#                13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                  16-12-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              14-12-2021   16-12-2021    77.50%(i)     10-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted             13-12-2021   17-12-2021    20.11971229   09-12-2021
                                                            % R##
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd#                  11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                  18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021    5%(F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      16-12-2021   20-12-2021    15% B         14-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd#                 17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Systems Ltd#                     17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd#                       17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd#          17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
IMAGE PAKISTAN LIM ITED#         18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd#                    18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2021   26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd        20-12-2021   27-12-2021    NIL                           27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd#       21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd#            21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd#         23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                  29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd#                   20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021    900%(F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
G3 Technologies Ltd#             28-12-2021   04-01-2022                                  04-01-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-12-2021   07-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06-01-2022   13-01-2022    460%(F)       04-01-2022      13-01-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

