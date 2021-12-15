Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
15 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (December 14, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07713 0.07113 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07713 0.07688 0.10288 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10975 0.10313 0.15788 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.15038 0.14475 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.20275 0.19000 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.29513 0.27625 0.29513 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.50500 0.46550 0.50938 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
