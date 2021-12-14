Industrials help Sri Lankan shares to end at record high

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by gains in industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.15% higher at 11,796.88, after hitting an all-time high of 11,847.78 earlier in the day.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka IOC Plc, a unit of Indian Oil Corp, were the top boosts to the index, climbing 7.2% and 25%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 8.49 billion rupees ($42.03 million), according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares rise as financial, industrial stocks gain

Trading volume fell to 533.7 million shares from 909.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 124.5 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 747 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 575,432, and deaths rose by 27 to 14,641, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.25% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.