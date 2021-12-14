ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Industrials help Sri Lankan shares to end at record high

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by gains in industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.15% higher at 11,796.88, after hitting an all-time high of 11,847.78 earlier in the day.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka IOC Plc, a unit of Indian Oil Corp, were the top boosts to the index, climbing 7.2% and 25%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 8.49 billion rupees ($42.03 million), according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares rise as financial, industrial stocks gain

Trading volume fell to 533.7 million shares from 909.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 124.5 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 747 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 575,432, and deaths rose by 27 to 14,641, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.25% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Industrials help Sri Lankan shares to end at record high

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Ministers will hold talks with Gwadar protesters: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

Read more stories