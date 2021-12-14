Soldier martyred in attack on checkpost near Pak-Iran border

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces near the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists opened fire which the soldiers returned, forcing the attackers to retreat.

"During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly," the ISPR said.

The statement further said that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such "acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan".

Last month, two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan. The ISPR said that security forces responded with all available weapons, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the exchange of firing, Sepoy InshaAllah, and Sepoy Naseebullah were martyred, the ISPR said.