ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By 389.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By 369.4 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
South Korea stocks fall for 3rd day on caution over central bank meetings

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed down 13.71 points, or 0.46%, at 2,987.95
Reuters 14 Dec 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, as a slew of upcoming central bank decisions kept investors wary of riskier assets. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 13.71 points, or 0.46%, at 2,987.95.

** Battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI dropped 5.01% and 3.27%, respectively. Chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.26% but peer SK Hynix fell 0.41%.

** "KOSPI fell on caution over the (US) Federal Open Market Committee meeting and as fears heightened after the first death from the Omicron variant was discovered in Britain," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Investor focus was mainly on the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome due this week on the possibility that the central bank will start raising rates in 2022.

** The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet this week, and are each heading toward normalising their own monetary policies.

** Shares of Samsung Biologics rose 2.06% after the company said it would expand a partnership with AstraZeneca Plc to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product along with COVID-19 long-acting antibody combination.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners sold net 358.8 billion won ($303.63 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,182.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,181.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,181.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 109.23.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.151%.

South Korean shares

