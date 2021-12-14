ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.22%)
ASC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.55%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.18%)
FCCL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.78%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.63%)
GGL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
JSCL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.97%)
KAPCO 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
NETSOL 82.07 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.36%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.77%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.54%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TELE 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
TRG 94.41 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (5.76%)
UNITY 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.53%)
BR100 4,368 Increased By 31.4 (0.72%)
BR30 17,143 Increased By 391.5 (2.34%)
KSE100 42,971 Increased By 95.1 (0.22%)
KSE30 16,948 Increased By 268.4 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan firms, investors focus on Fed, PBOC liquidity

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday on sustained year-end corporate demand, although some investors are cautious ahead of a string of central bank decisions this week that could affect global fund flows.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3675 per dollar, 6 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3669.

In line with previous weeks, Tuesday's official guidance rate was weaker than market projections, which investors read as a signal to slow the yuan rally.

The midpoint rate was 60 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 6.3615.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3655 at midday, 25 pips firmer than the previous close.

Traders said attention has now shifted to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week with the US central bank expected to announce accelerating the end of its bond-buying programme.

"Markets are getting cautious before the Fed's policy decision, in addition to the PBOC's move to rein in yuan strength," said a trader at a foreign bank.

A second trader at a Chinese bank said the yuan could face some downside pressure if the Fed does speed up the pace of monetary tightening, due to the shrinking China-US yield gap.

On the policy rate front, the PBOC is set to roll over 950 billion yuan ($149.26 billion) worth of maturing medium-term facility loans on Wednesday, the same time a decision to cut banks' reserve requirements comes into effect.

"Taking into account the stronger easing bias from Chinese leaders, the risks are biased to the dovish side and the case of MLF yield cut will reinforce PBOC's easing signal and mark the widening PBOC-Fed monetary divergence," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Meanwhile, a former FX official has warned against excess yuan gains, which could hurt the country's export competitiveness.

By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 96.448 from the previous close of 96.366, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3707 per dollar.

Yuan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan firms, investors focus on Fed, PBOC liquidity

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories