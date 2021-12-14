ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.22%)
Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of Fed decision

AFP 14 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, extending falls on Wall Street ahead of a US Federal Reserve decision and as markets weighed worries over the latest coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.26 percent, or 75.61 points, at 28,564.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.23 points to 1,977.90.

Investors are "reluctant to buy stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision" due on Wednesday, Mizuho Securities said.

The US central bank is widely expected to lay out an accelerated timetable for scaling back stimulus in the face of the highest consumer price inflation in decades.

That would open the door to an interest rate increase by mid-2022 or earlier.

Falls in US stocks also weighed on the Tokyo market, analysts said, after Britain bolstered its response to Omicron as it announced the first fatality from the variant.

The dollar fetched 113.56 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.58 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Among major shares, Toyota was up 1.62 percent at 2,034.5 yen ahead of a presentation on its EV strategy later on Tuesday.

Its rival Nissan was down 1.80 percent at 540.7 yen, despite Moody's upgrade of the carmaker's outlook to stable from negative.

Steelmakers were higher, with Nippon Steel trading up 0.84 percent at 1,861 yen and JFE Holdings up 0.21 percent at 1,418 yen, after a report said Washington has made an offer to Tokyo aimed at resolving disputes over tariffs imposed on Japanese steel and aluminium under former president Donald Trump in 2018.

A separate report in the business daily Nikkei said Nippon Steel is looking to buy electric furnaces in Thailand as a way to cut CO2 emissions.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.18 percent at 68,940 yen, Japan Airlines was off 2.08 percent at 2,118 yen, and engineering firm Hitachi was 1.83 percent lower at 6,316 yen.

