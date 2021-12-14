ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.18%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.55%)
GGL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.72%)
NETSOL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.43%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.18%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.24%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
TRG 94.70 Increased By ▲ 5.43 (6.08%)
UNITY 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.48%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.94%)
BR100 4,371 Increased By 34.8 (0.8%)
BR30 17,165 Increased By 413.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 42,988 Increased By 111.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 278.1 (1.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei edges down on Omicron fears, bargain hunt caps decline

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei index edged down on Tuesday, as worries over the Omicron COVID-19 variant and caution ahead of a bevy of central bank meetings offset the boost from investors scooping up cheap stocks.

The Nikkei slipped 0.4% to 28,514.74 by 0151 GMT, while the broader Topix inched up 0.04% to 1,978.96.

Wider Asian equities also declined after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of new Omicron cases, and the World Health Organization said it poses a "very high" global risk.

"Overseas markets were hit by concerns on the impact of the Omicron variant but in Japan, declines are limited as investors are scooping up undervalued shares," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies

"Japanese shares have become cheap as they have failed to catch up recent rallies in other markets."

In the latest three months, the Nikkei has lost 3.17%, against a 5.34% gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 8.39% jump in the S&P 500.

This week, the US Federal Reserve is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, while the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet to discuss normalizing their own monetary policies.

In Japan, travel-related stocks took a hit after news that the fast-spreading Omicron variant accounted for around 40% of infections in London and at least one death in the United Kingdom.

Airlines and railways led declines in the Japanese bourse's 33 industry subindexes, with ANA Holdings losing 1.97%, Japan Airlines falling 1.85% and Central Japan Railway slipping 1.35%.

The insurance sector, up 1.81%, was the best performer, followed by drug makers, which rose 1.2%.

Auto and parts makers gained. Toyota Motor rebounded from losses in the previous session with a 2.35% gain, while Honda Motor rose 0.95%.

Nikkei Omicron cases

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei edges down on Omicron fears, bargain hunt caps decline

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories