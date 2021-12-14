ANL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.63%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
GGL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.15 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.46%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TELE 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (5.86%)
UNITY 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.25%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
BR100 4,370 Increased By 33.5 (0.77%)
BR30 17,149 Increased By 396.8 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,993 Increased By 116.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,960 Increased By 280.3 (1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr N A Baloch remembered

Recorder Report 14 Dec 2021

HYDERABAD: Speakers on Monday recalled the outstanding and lifelong contribution of Dr Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch in preserving the culture and folklore of Sindh, terming him an “icon of achievement” of the province of Sindh.

They paid glowing tributes to the intellectual, author, researcher and former Vice-Chancellor of the Sindh University Dr Baloch on his 104th birth anniversary and called for including his works in universities’ syllabus for teaching.

This they said while addressing the seminar titled “Dr. Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch: As a researcher and expert of Latif’s poetry” held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh which was organized by Dr. N.A Baloch Chair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh University Dr Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dr N A Baloch remembered

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories