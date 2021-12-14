Dr N A Baloch remembered

HYDERABAD: Speakers on Monday recalled the outstanding and lifelong contribution of Dr Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch in preserving the culture and folklore of Sindh, terming him an “icon of achievement” of the province of Sindh.

They paid glowing tributes to the intellectual, author, researcher and former Vice-Chancellor of the Sindh University Dr Baloch on his 104th birth anniversary and called for including his works in universities’ syllabus for teaching.

This they said while addressing the seminar titled “Dr. Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch: As a researcher and expert of Latif’s poetry” held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh which was organized by Dr. N.A Baloch Chair.

