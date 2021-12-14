ANL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.62%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.53%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.26%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
JSCL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.12%)
KAPCO 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
NETSOL 82.52 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.93%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.23%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TELE 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
TRG 94.85 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (6.25%)
UNITY 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.94%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,373 Increased By 36 (0.83%)
BR30 17,183 Increased By 431.5 (2.58%)
KSE100 42,998 Increased By 121.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,959 Increased By 280 (1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Telenor Pakistan develops ‘E-Rescue Solution’

Recorder Report 14 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has developed a customized “E-Rescue Solution” for Rescue 1122 Punjab Emergency Services to ensure swift and effective response towards emergencies. Telenor Pakistan’s call management, dispatch, vehicle tracking, and communication system will equip Punjab Emergency Services to ensure swift and effective response towards emergencies. This E-Rescue solution will also enable monitoring and evaluation of control rooms and field staff.

The 360-solution developed by Telenor Pakistan equips Rescue 1122 staff with fully digitalized set of solutions including live location, call recording and identification of closest emergency vehicle to the area of incident. In case of an emergency, the user has a one-click option to dial 1122, which will show their live location on the call screen to the Rescue 1122 staff. The system will then notify and mobilize the closest response team to the emergency location, saving critical time and increasing efficiency.

Additionally, it also provides a smartphone application for citizens to allow quick access to rescue and emergency services and provide feedback with the tap of a button.

Irfan Wahab Khan, chief executive officer Telenor Pakistan said, “At Telenor Pakistan, we aim to ensure technological and digital interventions for businesses and enterprises of all sizes to ensure they are ready to tackle the needs and demands of the future. This latest digital intervention, especially designed for Rescue 1122, is a step towards enabling state-of-the-art emergency services while deploying the latest technologies for rapid response.

With Rescue 1122’s needs at the core of design, the E-Rescue solution will digitalize customer servicing through automation and allow increased efficiency and control to Punjab Emergency Services.”

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, director general Rescue 1122, said, “The E-Rescue Solution is a milestone for Rescue 1122 towards digitalizing its systems and processes to ensure efficient and timely response to our citizens. Response teams can save lives even more efficiently with the added benefit of real-time tracking, and users at home can have the reassurance that if needed, they are in good hands. It is a great pleasure to know that our frontline teams can now rely on this latest technological solution made by Telenor Pakistan that enables them to continue serving our citizens even better.”

Telenor Telenor Pakistan Rescue 1122 ‘E Rescue Solution’ 360 solution

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Telenor Pakistan develops ‘E-Rescue Solution’

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories