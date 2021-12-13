ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
China stocks rise on stimulus hopes; virus fears weigh

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday, led by infrastructure firms, after the country's top leaders vowed to prioritise economic stability in 2022, fuelling hopes for more stimulus to aid a slowing economy.

** But some sectors, such as tourism and transport fell, weighed by fears of a new coronavirus outbreak in eastern China.

** China will cut tax and fees, front-load infrastructure investment, and step up cross-cyclical policy adjustments next year to keep growth within a reasonable range, senior policymakers said in a statement after holding the annual Central Economic Work Conference from Dec. 8-10.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.6%, to 5,083.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,681.08.

** The agenda-setting meeting "leaves little doubt that policy support is being stepped up," Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote.

** Infrastructure stocks jumped 2.5%, on bets of more aggressive fiscal policies to speed up building roads, railways and data centres.

** "We believe the government will soon bring forward some new quotas of special local government bonds," ANZ economists wrote.

** But real estate stocks in China fell, as policymakers reiterated that "housing is for living, not for speculation".

** The sector had been hit by stringent lending curbs and fears of contagion from the financial woes of China Evergrande Group. ** "It's not a 180-degree change of Beijing's property curbs yet, and it's hard for Beijing to make such a turnabout," Nomura's chief China economist Lu Ting said.

** Also bucking the broader trend, tourism and transport stocks fell, amid worries over a new COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Zhejiang province.

** More than a dozen Chinese-listed companies said they had suspended production in coronavirus-hit parts of Zhejiang in response to local government's tightened COVID-19 curbs, causing their share prices to plunge.

China stocks

