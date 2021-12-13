European stocks steady at open

LONDON:Europe's main stock markets were largely steady at the open Monday, the start of a week set to be dominated by central bank decisions on interest rates amid surging inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 7,292.85 points, as the Bank of England is set on Thursday to decide whether to raise borrowing costs to help curb soaring consumer prices.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.2 percent to 15,654.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 6,992.14.

The European Central Bank and Federal Reserve also hold monetary policy meetings this week.