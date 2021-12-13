ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.64%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.02%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.16%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.52%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,390 Decreased By -23.2 (-0.53%)
BR30 17,155 Decreased By -193.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 43,185 Decreased By -210.6 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -63 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble hits 3-week high vs dollar as central bank meeting looms

Reuters Updated 13 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened to a three-week high against the US dollar on Monday, though the currency lacked the momentum to post bigger gains amid lingering political tensions between Moscow and the West.

The central bank is in focus this week as it meets to discuss interest rates on Friday, with analysts reviewing their rate hike forecasts to a more aggressive 100-basis-points rate rise as inflation hovers near its highest since early 2016.

At 0756 GMT, the rouble was flat at 73.39 against the dollar after touching 73.2475, its strongest level since Nov. 22. Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.1% to 82.87.

"The rouble struggles to find grounds for a substantial firming due to increase speculative capital outflow amid geopolitical tensions," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note.

The rouble is excessively weak at current levels and may recover by early 2022 if no new penalties against Russia are imposed, Raiffeisen said.

Russia faces massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine, the Group of Seven warned in a draft statement seen by Reuters on Sunday.

US intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin has dismissed such statements as fear-mongering.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $75.80 a barrel, clearing the way for stock indexes to recover after recent losses.

But Russian stock indexes nodded lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index shed 0.1% to 1,610.8 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 3,753.8 points.

"Russian shares on average remain cheap versus western peers but we do not see any obvious triggers for the price discount to shrink," said Michael Kart, a partner at VLG Capital investment firm.

"Russian stocks will remain a niche market and will account for an insignificant share in the global investors' portfolios in the foreseeable future."

Rouble

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble hits 3-week high vs dollar as central bank meeting looms

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories