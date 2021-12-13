ANL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.09%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.96%)
FFBL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.71%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.56%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
GGL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.56%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
MDTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
MLCF 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.89%)
NETSOL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-4.87%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.96%)
PAEL 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
POWER 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
TELE 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.32%)
TRG 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.65%)
UNITY 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.29%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,216 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,252 Decreased By -144.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 16,872 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan set to keep benchmark rate unchanged with economy strong

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's central bank is likely to keep its policy rate at a record low once again this week, with economic growth buoyed by robust tech demand, while inflation remains largely under control.

The central bank is expected to leave the benchmark discount rate unchanged at 1.125% on Thursday at its quarterly meeting, all 25 economists in a Reuters poll said, after holding fire at its past six meetings. It last cut the rate in March of 2020.

Taiwan's export-reliant economy has been supported by global demand for tech products from an increasing number of people working and studying from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been further helped by a global recovery as major economies like the United State emerge from lockdown.

While growth slowed to 3.7% in the third quarter due to the impact of a short-lived spike in domestic COVID-19 cases, policymakers have been bullish that the economy will expand more than 6% for the full year of 2021.

While the consumer price index last month hit an eight-and-a-half year high of 2.84% year-on-year, it is likely to end the year at a lower point of about 2% and below recent inflation levels seen in the United States, said Kevin Wang, an economist at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co.

"For Taiwan, this is not very serious inflation," he added. "Although there are inflationary pressures, they are not such that the central bank has to act immediately."

Also, if Taiwan raised the benchmark rate ahead of the United States, it would cause the Taiwan dollar to further strengthen, Wang said, an area of persistent concern for the central bank due to fear of being labelled a currency manipulator by the United States.

Taiwan's manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chip maker, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc.

The central bank will give its own revised forecast for economic growth this year on Thursday, having predicted a 5.75% expansion at its last quarterly meeting in September.

Taiwan's central bank

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Taiwan set to keep benchmark rate unchanged with economy strong

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19

Read more stories