ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.92%)
GGL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-6.31%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-5.33%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.16%)
PAEL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.88%)
TRG 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.01%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,170 Decreased By -179.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 43,187 Decreased By -208.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -62.4 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies

AFP 13 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors took heart from US rallies and digested the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.09 percent or 309.51 points at 28,747.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.89 percent or 17.50 points to 1,992.98.

Japanese shares were supported by rallies on Wall Street while "the market is looking at the Bank of Japan's Tankan" quarterly business survey, released 10 minutes before the opening bell, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of US CPI

The latest Tankan survey showed Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger.

Some investors may take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting later this week, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 113.49 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.37 yen in New York on Friday.

Among major shares, Honda was up 0.69 percent at 3,207 yen after a Japanese brokerage revised up its evaluation of the shares.

Its bigger rival Toyota slipped 1.10 percent to 2,029.5 yen after saying it will halt some output at four factories in Japan due to a parts shortage, and announcing a briefing on its battery EV strategy on Tuesday, reports said.

Sony was up 1.33 percent at 14,055 yen, and IT firm Fujitsu was up 2.04 percent at 20,020 yen.

Online brokerage SBI Holdings was up 1.07 percent at 3,030 yen, while Shinsei Bank dropped 4.28 percent to 1,970 yen after the pair said in separate statements that SBI Holdings had obtained enough shares in its tender offer to give it effective control of Shinsei Bank.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

